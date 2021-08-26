Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Boosted by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after buying an additional 227,867 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after buying an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,341,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.30.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

