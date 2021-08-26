Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $161.06

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.06, but opened at $169.11. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $169.72, with a volume of 543,224 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.30.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
