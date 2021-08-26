Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Sells $647,984.37 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $647,984.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $103,124.00.

On Monday, July 12th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $2,340,699.94.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

