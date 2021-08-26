Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 3,980 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.32% of Realogy worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RLGY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 145.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Realogy by 316.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Realogy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Realogy during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RLGY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Realogy stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.62.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

