Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 11,750 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.31% of CareTrust REIT worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

