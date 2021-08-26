Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 85.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 298,830 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,680 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,411 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,096 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $19.45 on Thursday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,152,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,007,000 shares of company stock worth $327,440,560 over the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

