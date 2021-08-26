Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in UniFirst by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in UniFirst by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $222.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.70 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

