Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Dropbox worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -73.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $131,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,468. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

