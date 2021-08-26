Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 18.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Otter Tail by 12.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Otter Tail by 17.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $53.11 on Thursday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

