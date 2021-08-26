Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 106,564 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 85.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,564 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Bloom Energy worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,492 shares of company stock worth $2,676,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE BE opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 3.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

