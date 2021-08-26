Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 7,700 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $581,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 55,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 56,106 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 220,296 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc D. Kozin purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $70,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.02. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

