Allison C. Hoffman Sells 2,082 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $143,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PHR traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 267,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,197. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.01 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after buying an additional 90,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1,455.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 39,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 882,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,092,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 115,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.32.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

