AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Capitalization Reaches $327,041.62

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $327,041.62 and approximately $211.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054759 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

