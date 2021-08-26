Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 84,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,079,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Amgen by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 51,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen stock opened at $221.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

