Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Separately, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $465,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04. iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

