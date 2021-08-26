Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.43 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.