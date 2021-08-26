Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $105.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.