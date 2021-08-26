Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL stock opened at $94.14 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.