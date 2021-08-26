Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 320 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.22.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

