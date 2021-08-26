Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 41.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,859.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,866.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,663.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

