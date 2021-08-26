Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $16.54 on Thursday, hitting $2,842.46. The stock had a trading volume of 742,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,145. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,866.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,663.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.