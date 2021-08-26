Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Down 3.3%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. 3,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,008,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALT. B. Riley decreased their target price on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $547.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.17.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. Analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 5.4% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 24.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

