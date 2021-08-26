Altimmune Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 42,701 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,456% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,745 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALT. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

ALT stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.28. 1,808,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,265. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

