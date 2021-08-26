Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

ASGTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF remained flat at $$47.52 during trading on Thursday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

