Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$59.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

TSE:AIF traded down C$1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$65.96. 59,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$47.10 and a 1 year high of C$68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$59.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 76.82%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

