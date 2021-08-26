Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) Research Coverage Started at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alussa Energy Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FREY opened at $9.01 on Monday. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.02.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:FREY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alussa Energy Acquisition will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Company Profile

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

