Alvin Gerald Libin Acquires 11,000 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 11,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $186,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $58,843.68.

Shares of REPX opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,390,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 277.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 81,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

