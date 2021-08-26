Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Head to Head Analysis

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ambarella shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ambarella and United Microelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $222.99 million 16.14 -$59.79 million ($1.69) -58.70 United Microelectronics $6.21 billion 4.50 $814.13 million $0.42 26.81

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ambarella and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 3 10 0 2.64 United Microelectronics 1 0 6 1 2.88

Ambarella presently has a consensus price target of $117.36, suggesting a potential upside of 18.31%. United Microelectronics has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential downside of 35.17%. Given Ambarella’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ambarella is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -23.12% -11.63% -9.80% United Microelectronics 22.71% 18.21% 10.97%

Risk and Volatility

Ambarella has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Ambarella on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors. The company was founded on May 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

