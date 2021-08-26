AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 22.2% Higher

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s share price traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.14 and last traded at $44.94. 2,896,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 71,774,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $681,692.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,593. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.