Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.45. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.67.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

