Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.45. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.67.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.