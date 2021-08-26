American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $32.23 Million Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 410,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares during the quarter. GDS accounts for approximately 3.7% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $32,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in GDS by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,948,000 after buying an additional 443,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GDS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,042,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in GDS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,783,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after buying an additional 803,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth about $181,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ GDS remained flat at $$56.79 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,735,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,297. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.93 and a beta of 1.01. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Read More: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.