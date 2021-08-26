American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Issues Earnings Results

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%.
Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.97. 1,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.16. American Software has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $796.83 million, a PE ratio of 105.67 and a beta of 0.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Software stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,274 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AMSWA. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.
American Software Company Profile
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
