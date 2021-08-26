Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 7,005 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $433.40. 1,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $433.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.53.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

