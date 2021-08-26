Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.82. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $134.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

