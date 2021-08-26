AmonD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,145.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $2,145.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00122548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00155693 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,789.47 or 0.99695684 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.01 or 0.01014247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.39 or 0.06442026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

