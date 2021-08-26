Ampol Limited (ALD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.52 on September 22nd

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Ampol’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21.

Get Ampol alerts:

In other Ampol news, insider Matthew Halliday bought 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$27.16 ($19.40) per share, with a total value of A$100,155.02 ($71,539.30).

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.