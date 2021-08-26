Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Insider Matthew Halliday Buys 3,688 Shares of Stock

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) insider Matthew Halliday acquired 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$27.16 ($19.40) per share, with a total value of A$100,155.02 ($71,539.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21.

Get Ampol alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Ampol’s previous Interim dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ampol’s payout ratio is currently -23.69%.

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.