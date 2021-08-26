Analysts Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVA. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 276.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,981,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.60. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

