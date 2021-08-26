Analysts Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings. James River Group reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in James River Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in James River Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 336.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JRVR stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 85,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.47. James River Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

