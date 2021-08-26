Analysts Anticipate Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter.

PPC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. 822,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,179. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.83. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.