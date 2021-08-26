Analysts Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.16 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will report $34.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.55 billion and the lowest is $31.55 billion. The Home Depot reported sales of $33.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year sales of $144.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.70 billion to $147.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $145.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.67 billion to $149.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

HD stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,708. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.16. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $344.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 379,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $121,124,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

