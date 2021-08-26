Analysts Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce $256.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.20 million and the highest is $258.84 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $222.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.60. 3,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,011. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.