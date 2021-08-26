Analysts Anticipate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.62 Million

Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will report $212.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.24 million to $213.01 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year sales of $755.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $754.17 million to $757.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.12 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 484,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.62, for a total value of $98,149,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,683,695 shares of company stock valued at $338,984,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $3,154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $998,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,993. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $223.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.52.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

