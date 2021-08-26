Analysts Expect Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Butterfly Network’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Butterfly Network will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Butterfly Network.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $11.68. 84,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.84. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.13.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

