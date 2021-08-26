Analysts Expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Eargo reported earnings per share of $4.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $21.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eargo in the first quarter valued at $1,109,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eargo in the first quarter valued at $2,044,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Eargo by 40.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after purchasing an additional 376,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Eargo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

