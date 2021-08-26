Analysts Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce $100.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.18 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $92.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $398.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $403.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $424.44 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $437.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

Shares of EGP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.14. The company had a trading volume of 114,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,999. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $178.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.