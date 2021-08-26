Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report sales of $101.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.63 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $94.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $447.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $428.65 million to $462.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $467.63 million, with estimates ranging from $433.53 million to $511.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

GLNG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 529,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,956. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.