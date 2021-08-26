Analysts Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will post $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.31. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.43. 734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,835. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

