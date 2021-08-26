Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $683.93 Million

Brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to report sales of $683.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.60 million to $1.60 billion. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of -$33.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,130.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.41. 135,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,621. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.28.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

