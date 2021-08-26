Analysts Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. STAG Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on STAG. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,632 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 94,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 310,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $42.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

